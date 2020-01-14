Video Shows Odell Beckham Giving Money To LSU’s Players On Field

Odell Beckham didn’t win a national championship during his time at LSU, but the star NFL wide receiver got to watch his alma mater win it all on Monday night.

LSU beat Clemson, 42-25, in New Orleans. Beckham was on the sideline watching his former school win it all.

Beckham was apparently in a giving mood following the game.

Video shows Beckham handing out wads of cash to some LSU players on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome field late on Monday.

OBJ handing out cash to LSU players pic.twitter.com/xKjyot8boh — 🥥 Bennie Jennings (@volblood) January 14, 2020

The NCAA probably won’t like this, but the LSU wide receiver in the video, Justin Jefferson, is likely off to the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson finished the year with 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Beckham apparently has plans for his game-worn cleats, too.

Odell says he's gonna sell Justin Jefferson's cleats for $200K 🤣 @brkicks pic.twitter.com/hsOpQbNWOl — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 14, 2020

That seems a little steep, but there are surely plenty of LSU fans who would jump on the opportunity to buy those.