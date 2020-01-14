Video Shows Odell Beckham Giving Money To LSU’s Players On Field

The Spun

Odell Beckham celebrates LSU's win vs. Clemson.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates in the locker room with Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers after their 42-25 win over Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham didn’t win a national championship during his time at LSU, but the star NFL wide receiver got to watch his alma mater win it all on Monday night.

LSU beat Clemson, 42-25, in New Orleans. Beckham was on the sideline watching his former school win it all.

Beckham was apparently in a giving mood following the game.

Video shows Beckham handing out wads of cash to some LSU players on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome field late on Monday.

The NCAA probably won’t like this, but the LSU wide receiver in the video, Justin Jefferson, is likely off to the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson finished the year with 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Beckham apparently has plans for his game-worn cleats, too.

That seems a little steep, but there are surely plenty of LSU fans who would jump on the opportunity to buy those.

 


