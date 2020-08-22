Video Shows What HS Football ‘Handshakes’ Are Like This Season

Two high school football teams came up with a unique new way to conduct postgame handshakes this week.

Many states are still playing high school football this fall, despite COVID-19 outbreaks across the nation. Of course, that doesn’t mean teams won’t be taking precautions to reduce the risk of an outbreak.

Earlier this week, a Utah high school athletic director paused his school’s football game when he saw many fans sitting by each other not wearing masks. He didn’t allow the contest to resume until fans wore masks and socially distanced. Fortunately, the fans heeded the instructions and the game was allowed to proceed.

New footage of a different high school football game displays another new wrinkle of the unprecedented 2020 season. The opposing teams waved to each across the field, rather than conducting a postgame handshake line, after the game. Take a look at the unique new form of postgame handshake in the video below.

The new postgame handshake for HS football in 2020.👊 (🎥 @RevengOfThe4th ) pic.twitter.com/1eDqOLdoHx — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) August 21, 2020

This is what we’ve come to see in professional sports as well. In the NBA, the teams within the bubble steer clear from engaging in postgame handshakes. Instead, players will typically wave to the other team and coaches following the game.

Doing so reduces the risk of any COVID-19 outbreaks. It looks like high school sports are applying the tactics employed by professional sports.

Other high school teams around the nation would be wise to follow a similar postgame handshake strategy.