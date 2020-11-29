Video: Sideline Worker Suffers Terrifying Hit During Utah-Washington

Football games are full of big hits, but we usually try to avoid them on the sideline. Unfortunately, we had a bad one during Saturday night’s game on ABC.

Utah is blowing out Washington, 20-0, after two quarters. The game was pushed into the primetime window on ABC after the Oklahoma vs. West Virginia game was called off.

Late in the first half, a sideline worker suffered a terrifying hit. A sideline official appeared to get knocked out when a Utah player couldn’t stop himself from sliding.

Video of the hit is pretty scary to watch:

Scary hit. Sideline official is out cold. pic.twitter.com/8eDSPSIobc — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) November 29, 2020

Thankfully, the sideline official appears to be recovering.

“The sideline/TV personnel hit on that play is up and walking. Now being evaluated on the bench,” Washington beat reporter Christian Caple tweeted.

That is good to hear.

Utah is leading Washington, 21-0, after two quarters of play on ABC. The Utes have been led by Jake Bentley, who’s completed 9 of 11 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Two Utah players have also rushed for touchdowns.

The Utes are looking for their first win of the season, while Washington will attempt a major second half comeback to reach 3-0.