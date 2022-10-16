Video: Tennessee President's Reaction To Goal Posts Goes Viral

The University of Tennessee's president had a pretty great reaction to the school's field rush at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee president Randy Boyd was not bothered at all by the Neyland Stadium goal posts getting torn down following the Crimson Tide's loss on Saturday night.

Video of Boyd's reaction has gone viral.

"University of Tennessee president Randy Boyd smoking a victory cigar as the goal posts come down and laughing about it will cost to replace them is fantastic," Clay Travis tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

You have to admit, that's pretty awesome.

Tennessee rose up to No. 4 in the Coaches' Poll ranking on Sunday afternoon.

Alabama dropped to No. 6 in the rankings.