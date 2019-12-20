College football is finally back from its two-week absence, as the 2019 bowl season is underway. The Buffalo Bulls and Charlotte 49ers are battling today in the Bahamas Bowl.

Buffalo has made back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time in program history. A win today would mark the team’s first postseason victory.

As for Charlotte, the program is bowl-eligible for the first time since joining the FBS.

The 49ers didn’t have much success on their first drive of the game, but the same cannot be said about the Bulls. Kyle Vantrease delivered a solid pass to Antonio Nunn in the right corner of the end zone on their opening drive.

Nunn had to make a nice adjustment while he was in the air and also make sure at least one foot remained in bounds.

Check it out:

Helluva TD catch by Antonio Nunn!! Buffalo's on the board first in the #BahamasBowl pic.twitter.com/mX9xRpsswT — Decaf Metcalf ☕ (@FTBeard11) December 20, 2019

This is certainly a nice way to kick off the bowl season.

Nunn finished the opening drive with two receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown. He led the Bulls in receiving yards this season.

Both teams entered today averaging over 31 points per game. It’s possible that a shootout erupts at the Bahamas Bowl.

Fans can watch this game on ESPN as Steve Levy and Greg McElroy are on the call.