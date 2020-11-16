Video: Tom Allen Got Very Emotional At Monday Press Conference

Tom Allen has become known for his fiery passion on the sidelines of Indiana football games. The head coach exhibited some more of that passion in a press conference on Monday ahead of the Hoosiers top-10 matchup against No. 3 Ohio State this weekend.

In Saturday’s win against Michigan State, Indiana linebacker and Allen’s son, Thomas, went down with what looked to be a serious leg injury. After writhing in pain on the ground for a concerning amount of time, Thomas was carted off the field. His father stuck by his side the whole time.

Allen fought through tears when talking about what this team and his son mean to him.

“I hurt so much for Thomas,” Allen said, “because I know what he’s been through to get here, so he’s a tough sucker. So, I’m blessed. It’s made me who I am. I love this place — I love these kids.”

Tom Allen has been known to wear his emotions on his sleeve, and this is no different. Here is video of today's quote on being "all in" at each coaching stop, his son, Thomas, and the OSU game. #iufb pic.twitter.com/233MMufBa0 — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 16, 2020

The fifth-year Indiana coach also talked about his team’s expectations going into Saturday’s game.

“We’re going to fight, man,” Allen said with tears still in his eyes. “I don’t care what anybody says about this stinkin’ game. We’re going to compete, we’re going to fight, and good Lord willing, we’re going to find a way, keep proving everybody wrong. That’s all I got to say.”

Allen and the Hoosiers will travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Buckeyes in a battle of unbeatens on Saturday. With no one else really coming close in the Big Ten East, this game essentially decides the division.