The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Tom Allen Got Very Emotional At Monday Press Conference

Indiana head football coach Tom Allen on Saturday against Michigan State.EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 14: Head coach Tom Allen of the Indiana Hoosiers talks during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on November 14, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Tom Allen has become known for his fiery passion on the sidelines of Indiana football games. The head coach exhibited some more of that passion in a press conference on Monday ahead of the Hoosiers top-10 matchup against No. 3 Ohio State this weekend.

In Saturday’s win against Michigan State, Indiana linebacker and Allen’s son, Thomas, went down with what looked to be a serious leg injury. After writhing in pain on the ground for a concerning amount of time, Thomas was carted off the field. His father stuck by his side the whole time.

Allen fought through tears when talking about what this team and his son mean to him.

“I hurt so much for Thomas,” Allen said, “because I know what he’s been through to get here, so he’s a tough sucker. So, I’m blessed. It’s made me who I am. I love this place — I love these kids.”

The fifth-year Indiana coach also talked about his team’s expectations going into Saturday’s game.

“We’re going to fight, man,” Allen said with tears still in his eyes. “I don’t care what anybody says about this stinkin’ game. We’re going to compete, we’re going to fight, and good Lord willing, we’re going to find a way, keep proving everybody wrong. That’s all I got to say.”

Allen and the Hoosiers will travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Buckeyes in a battle of unbeatens on Saturday. With no one else really coming close in the Big Ten East, this game essentially decides the division.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.