Video: Trailer For Final Season Of ‘Last Chance U’ Football Released

The 2020 football season is still a few months away. But football fans won’t have to wait much longer to get a taste of the sport.

The popular Netflix docu-series ‘Last Chance U’ is returning to the streaming platform on July 28th. Season 5 will be the final football-focused season of the hit show. Next, ‘Last Chance U’ will take the cameras to the hardwood to follow the East Los Angeles Community College basketball team.

First things first, though. Season 5 follows around the players and staff of Laney College located in Oakland, Calif. This will be the show’s first stop in California, and it appears the show will stay in The Golden State for the next few years.

We still have to wait a little over a month for the showing of season 5. Here’s the latest trailer for the upcoming season.

On July 28, meet the players and coaches of Laney College.

While it's the last football season, a new chapter begins with Last Chance U: Basketball, coming 2021. pic.twitter.com/epghuOSqqF — Last Chance U (@LastChanceU) June 23, 2020

For those who haven’t watched the hit Netflix show, ‘Last Chance U’ follows around a community college football team filled with athletes looking for a second chance. The show spent two years at East Mississippi Community College before heading to Kansas at Independence Community College for another two years.

‘Last Chance U’ will spend just one season at Laney College before heading to the basketball court in 2021.

Season 5 will be a perfect transition into football season in late August. We can’t wait for the show’s newest season.