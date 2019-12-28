The Spun

Video: UCF Football Trolls Alabama On Twitter

Josh Heupel celebrates AAC title win.ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Josh Heupel of the UCF Knights celebrates after defeating the Memphis Tigers 56-41 in the American Athletic Championship at Spectrum Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Alabama and Michigan have arrived in Orlando as the two programs begin preparation for the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

The Crimson Tide were set to practice outside today, but rain is in the forecast, so the practice has been moved to UCF’s indoors facility.

UCF, of course, has taken some shots at Nick Saban’s program in recent years. “We Want Bama” has been a popular chant among Knights fans.

Unsurprisingly, UCF is seizing the opportunity to troll Alabama upon the Crimson Tide’s arrival on campus.

UCF “claims” the 2017 national championship, the same season that Alabama beat Georgia in the College Football Playoff title game.

Well played, Knights.


