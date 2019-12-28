Alabama and Michigan have arrived in Orlando as the two programs begin preparation for the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

The Crimson Tide were set to practice outside today, but rain is in the forecast, so the practice has been moved to UCF’s indoors facility.

UCF, of course, has taken some shots at Nick Saban’s program in recent years. “We Want Bama” has been a popular chant among Knights fans.

Unsurprisingly, UCF is seizing the opportunity to troll Alabama upon the Crimson Tide’s arrival on campus.

We’d like to welcome all @CitrusBowl visitors to The Kingdom 👋 pic.twitter.com/Z5lsrjlTJr — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) December 28, 2019

UCF “claims” the 2017 national championship, the same season that Alabama beat Georgia in the College Football Playoff title game.

Well played, Knights.