The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Washington State Fan Goes Viral At The Cheez-It Bowl

Washington State football fans.PULLMAN, WA - NOVEMBER 17: Fans for the Washington State Cougars look on in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Martin Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Pullman, Washington. Washington State defeated Arizona 69-28. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Washington State Cougars faced off against the Air Force Falcons in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Falcons ran all over the Cougars to the tune of 371 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Washington State tried to answer with over 350 yards through the air, but the Cougars couldn’t keep pace with the high-flying Falcons.

In the end, Air Force walked out with a 31-21 win over Mike Leach and company.

Unfortunately for Cougars fans, their team finished with a losing record.

In the final moments of Friday’s game against Air Force, one Washington State fan showed her displeasure with the team’s performance by having a little something to drink.

Check it out.

Nothing eases the pain of losing, but some things help.

Cougars fans will have to look forward to next year after losing the final game of the season.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.