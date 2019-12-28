Video: Washington State Fan Goes Viral At The Cheez-It Bowl

On Friday night, the Washington State Cougars faced off against the Air Force Falcons in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Falcons ran all over the Cougars to the tune of 371 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Washington State tried to answer with over 350 yards through the air, but the Cougars couldn’t keep pace with the high-flying Falcons.

In the end, Air Force walked out with a 31-21 win over Mike Leach and company.

Unfortunately for Cougars fans, their team finished with a losing record.

In the final moments of Friday’s game against Air Force, one Washington State fan showed her displeasure with the team’s performance by having a little something to drink.

Check it out.

Here comes the Washington State defense again. These two Coug fans sum up my feeling perfectly.#GoCougs #WorthAShot pic.twitter.com/enNXTNUoAw — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) December 28, 2019

Nothing eases the pain of losing, but some things help.

Cougars fans will have to look forward to next year after losing the final game of the season.