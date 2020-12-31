Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out After Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

On Thursday afternoon, Mississippi State and Tulsa met in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

The two teams met in a spirited contest that featured plenty of incredible plays. Unfortunately, the lasting image of this afternoon’s game will be a wild brawl that broke out between the two teams.

After the game was over, the two teams met in the field. What started as just the players jawing back and forth turned very ugly, very quickly.

Several players on both sides started throwing punches and it inevitably ratcheted up as punches and even kicks were exchanged over the course of the nearly minute-long fight.

Video of the fight shows the players starting off face-to-face exchanging words. Once a Mississippi State player decided to throw a punch, the entire exchange went South in a hurry.

BOWL GAME FIGHT pic.twitter.com/xm6OHg96cm — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 31, 2020

One player from Mississippi State saw a Tulsa player on the ground and decided to kick him and run away right after.

The incident marred a hard fought contest between the two teams.

We’ll have to wait and see if there is further punishment for the players involved in the game, but suspensions are likely. In fact, many players from both sides could face criminal charges for their actions on the field after the game.

It’s a brutal end to the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, which resulted in a 28-26 victory for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.