Movie star Vince Vaughn was the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay Saturday morning, and while he did a nice job making his picks, most of the comments on social media regarding his appearance were about…his appearance.

Vaughn, who was the star of a number of huge hit comedies over the past two decades, is only 50 years old. But his grumpy demeanor, combined with a tough camera angle and his receding hair line, made him appear much older during the segment.

Vaughn wasn’t able to be on set with the GameDay staff given the pandemic. He did the spot from his home.

Twitter lit up with references to Vaughn’s age. Most were wondering when he got “so old.”

When did Vince Vaughn turn into Al Gore? @ESPNCFB pic.twitter.com/1rZn6SYZef — 10SEVolFan (@10sevolfan) October 24, 2020

When did Vince Vaughn turn 70 — Ben Swain (@TheBenSwain) October 24, 2020

Vince Vaughn looks 70 years old on Gameday — Sensei SpoodyLo (@SpoodyQue1) October 24, 2020

Vince Vaughn looks like he’s playing an older Vince Vaughn pic.twitter.com/fIJMwd3okp — Megan (@MeganMakinMoney) October 24, 2020

Vince Vaughn looks so different 😳 — Jordan (@RIPbiu4j) October 24, 2020

Vaughn was born in Minneapolis, which is where the show was based today ahead of the Minnesota vs. Michigan game. Vaughn wound up picking the Golden Gophers, while Lee Corso’s famous headgear pick went to the Wolverines.

Vaughn is still a popular figure, but his heyday was from 2003-2007, when he starred in Old School, Dodgeball, Wedding Crashers and The Break-Up.

As for the game, Michigan will take on Minnesota at 7:30 PM ET on ABC.