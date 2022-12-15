Virginia Football Shooting Survivor Breaks Silence On Tragedy

31 October 2015: Virginia helmet prior to an NCAA football game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sports Wire/Getty Images

A survivor opened up about the school shooting that killed three of his Virginia football teammates.

Mike Hollins discussed the traumatic experience in an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. He recalled his decision to turn back and help fellow students still on the bus after the shooter opened fire.

"Once I got up, and the bus was stopping, is when the gunshots started ringing out," Hollins said. "In that moment, I knew we had to get off that bus because it could get a lot worse. Me and another teammate were the only two to get off the bus. I turned back and I look over my shoulder, and I realize we're the only two running.

"I didn't really think much in that moment. It was just literally an instinct and a reaction to go back."

Hollins said he "locked eyes" with the shooter, a former football player he didn't know. He "felt so hopeless and powerless."

"It was just a cold look," Hollins said. "I don't know, it was just like a numb look. ... I felt him hit me in my back, but I knew I wasn't going down without a fight."

A pre-med student assisted Hollins until the ambulance arrived. He said he was shot in the small intestine, but the bullet "missed my spine by like, two centimeters or something like that."

Hollins learned that teammates D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler died after he got out of surgery.

"I've never cried like that before," Hollins said. "I mean, I lost a brother that day. I loved Lavel with all my heart. Loved Devin with all my heart. But D'Sean, it was different with him. Man, that was my brother. So it was tragic hearing that he was gone."

Hollins said he's allowed himself to be more vulnerable since the shooting and say, "I love you" to people he cares about. He's telling his story to honor his fallen friends.

"Everything I do from here on will be in their name, in their light. I just want to do as much as I can to keep their flame lit."