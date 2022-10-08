Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 26: A general view of the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 26, 2011 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Geoff Burke/Getty Images)

The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing.

Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house.

Barber thought the Cavaliers could get some much-needed support for their showdown with the Cardinals because its their homecoming weekend.

"Mother Nature smiling on #UVA homecoming," Barber tweeted prior to kickoff. "60 degrees and sunny. Winnable game against Louisville, which won't have QB Malik Cunningham today. Wonder what kind of turnout the 'Hoos get."

Unfortunately for Virginia, it'll have to take on Louisville without a huge crowd.

Virginia is off to a strong start this Saturday, jumping out to 10-0 lead over Louisville.

Brennan Armstrong has been sharp so far, completing 5-of-7 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

A win over Louisville would improve Virginia's record to 3-3.