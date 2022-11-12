Look: College Football Team Threw 2 Pick-6's In Its First 2 Plays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - SEPTEMBER 25: The Virginia Cavaliers play host to the Syracuse Orangemen during NCAA football at Scott Stadium on September 25, 2004 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Pitt's defense came to play this Saturday against Virginia. Though it sounds too good to be true, that unit has already has two touchdowns in the first quarter.

On the very first play of the game, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw a questionable pass towards the left side of the field. His pass was intercepted and returned 25 yards for a touchdown.

Obviously, that's not how Virginia wanted to start this game.

On the ensuing possession, Armstrong had his second pass of the day intercepted.

Once again, Pitt's defense returned the interception for a touchdown.

Armstrong was having a rough season prior to this Saturday's game. Considering how things are going this afternoon, it seems like this year will get worse before it gets better.

The only silver lining here is that Armstrong's third pass attempt of the day was not intercepted. Of course, that doesn't negate the costly interceptions he threw to start the game.