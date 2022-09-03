Look: College Football Coaches Are Stuck In Elevator

BLACKSBURG, VA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Lane Stadium during the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the East Carolina Pirates on September 24, 2016 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

It wouldn't be the start of the college football season without some craziness.

Friday night, the Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion game is in a delay because of an elevator issue.

According to the broadcast, some of Virginia Tech's coaches are stuck in the elevator at the stadium.

The broadcast of the game showed an empty Virginia Tech coaches box.

Virginia Tech is trailing Old Dominion, 10-7, in the second half of the Week 1 game.

Hopefully the elevator doesn't have any more issues moving forward tonight.