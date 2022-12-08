Voting Results For Associated Press Player Of The Year Announced

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans scrambles out of the pocket during the second quarter against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

On Thursday, it was announced that USC quarterback Caleb Williams has been voted The Associated Press college football player of the year.

Williams is USC's first AP Player of the Year since 2005. The star quarterback received 32 of the 46 first-place votes.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan came in second with six first-place votes. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was third, Tennessee's Hendon Hooker was fourth and Georgia's Stetson Bennett finished in fifth.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was the only non-quarterback in the top eight vote-getters.

It's hard to blame the voters for making Williams the AP Player of the Year.

In 13 games this season, Williams has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 4,075 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also recorded 372 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

At this point, the college football world is expecting Williams to win this year's Heisman Trophy.