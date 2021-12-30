Walter Camp National Coach Of The Year Announced Thursday

The 2021 college football season produced several shocking results – like the Michigan Wolverines and Cincinnati Bearcats making the College Football Playoff.

Entering the season, no one – except for perhaps the fanbases of both programs – thought the Wolverines and Bearcats would be playing for a national title. Michigan, of course, needed to get through Ohio State, which it hadn’t done in years.

Well, the Wolverines took care of business and will take on Georgia in a playoff semifinal game. As for Cincinnati, no non-Power 5 program had ever been ranked inside the top four – let alone make the playoff.

However, the Bearcats put together a flawless season and finished as the No. 4 team in the country. As a result, head coach Luke Fickell is taking home some hardware.

According to college football analyst Brett McMurphy, Fickell was named the Walter Camp National Coach of the Year.

Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell named Walter Camp National Coach of Year — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 30, 2021

It’s recognition of the hard work that has paid off for the Bearcats and Luke Fickell this season. However, he has his sights set on a different honor.

Cincinnati is gearing up for a massive showdown against Alabama for the right to play for a national title.

Can the Bearcats shock the nation?