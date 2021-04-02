Walter Nolen, No. 2 Recruit In 2022 Class, Announces 8 Finalists

As the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, Walter Nolen has his pick of pretty much any school in the country. His list of recruitment options is vast, including all of the nation’s top football programs.

On Friday, the five-star defensive tackle narrowed his list down to eight final options: LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State and USC.

Nolen announced his final list on Twitter.

Honored to say tht I have cut my list down to 8 recruitment is still wide open @Rivals @ChadSimmons_ @ESPN3ALLDAY @HamiltonESPN pic.twitter.com/hhXdl3FhoY — Walter Nolen9️⃣🏈🏈 (@WalterNolen4) April 2, 2021

Coming out of St. Benedict at Auburndale in Cordova, Tennessee, Walter Nolen is the No. 1 defensive recruit in the 2022 class. The only player ranked ahead of him is five-star prostyle quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is already committed to one of Nolen’s final-eight options: Ohio State.

According to his 247Sports recruiting profile, the 6-foot-4, 300 lbs DT has “warm” interest in Alabama, LSU, Michigan and OSU.

Nolen’s narrowed-down list cuts out the previously-listed Auburn Tigers and home-state Tennessee Volunteers, who were both named on his top 10 in mid-February.

Described as a “high-major defensive lineman with high-round NFL Draft ceiling” by 247Sports draft analyst Gabe Brooks, it’s no surprise that the highly-touted defender has so many options at his fingertips.

Wherever he ends up, Nolen should have an immediate impact.