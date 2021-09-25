Washington State WR Reportedly Shot At Off-Campus Party

A terrifying situation involving a Washington State wide receiver occurred up in Pullman early Saturday morning.

Brandon Gray, a fourth-year receiver at Washington State, was shot while he was attending an off-campus house party early Saturday morning, per ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura.

Gray was one of two individuals who was shot. The other, Liban Barre, was pronounced dead at Pullman Regional Hospital. Gray, meanwhile, was flown to a hospital in Spokane. He’s currently in a “serious but stable” condition.

Police have arrested 23-year-old George Melvin Harris III for Assault 2nd degree. An investigation, meanwhile, is underway.

WSU WR Brandon Gray was shot at an off-campus house party early Saturday morning, according to Pullman PD. He was flown to a Spokane hospital and is in "serious but stable" condition. He was one of two victims. The other, Liban Barre, died at Pullman Regional Hospital. — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) September 25, 2021

Washington State athletic director Pat Chun has been made aware of the terrifying incident.

He released a statement on Saturday afternoon.

“We are aware of an incident involving WSU football student-athlete Brandon Gray that occurred last night in Pullman,” Chun said in a statement. “Brandon was transported to a Spokane hospital where he is in serious but stable condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family and friends. As this remains an open police investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

A statement from our athletic director Pat Chun. pic.twitter.com/yWLxL0HyWC — Washington State Athletics (@WSUCougars) September 25, 2021

The Cougars, meanwhile, were in Salt Lake City on Saturday to take on the Utah Utes. They fell 24-13.

Per WSU head coach Nick Rolovich, the entire team was informed of the news involving Gray ahead of the game.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with [Gray],” Rolovich said after the game, via ESPN.com. “I have so much respect for this team for how they played — I know we didn’t win; I know we weren’t great — but for them to go out and play as hard as they did after getting the news about their teammate is a tribute to their character.”

We send our heartfelt thoughts to Brandon Gray and his family during this time.