Washington Stuns No. 11 Michigan State In Saturday Night Upset: Fans React

We have a stunner out in Seattle. The unranked Washington Huskies have officially knocked off the No. 11 Spartans of Michigan State this evening.

Washington has beaten No. 11 Michigan State 39-28 this Saturday night. Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix had 397 yards passing and four touchdowns for the Huskies.

Though UW was technically the betting favorite (-3.5), anytime an unranked team from the Pac-12 takes down a ranked Big Ten program it's significant. A big win for Washington and the Pac-12.

"DOWN GOES MICHIGAN STATE WASHINGTON RUSHES THE FIELD," said PFF.

"Washington upsets No. 11 Michigan State 38-29 and gives first-year coach Kalen DeBoer his first signature win with the Huskies. Michael Penix Jr. with a monster game: 397 yards and 4 TDs," said Percy Allen.

"Kalen DeBoer and his Washington Huskies take care of business vs. No. 11 Michigan State and move to 3-0. It was a pleasure covering Kalen when he was at Fresno State, first as OC for Jeff Tedford and then as head coach. He’ll make the Huskies big-time again," said Christopher Gabriel.

A big-time win for the Huskies, who start the year 3-0.