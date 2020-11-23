Week 13 College Football Rivalry Game Is Canceled

One of college football’s longest-running rivalry games will not be played next week.

Washington State is set to host Washington in the Apple Cup next weekend. Unfortunately, the game will not be happening.

The Cougars have COVID-19 issues. The Pac-12 released a statement on the decision.

“This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Washington State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols,” the Pac-12 said in a statement.

Washington State’s AD also released a statement.

“After assessing the overall status of our football program, we remain under the minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes and cannot forecast a scenario that allows us to reach that threshold by the end of the week. Earlier today I communicated with President Schulz, Commissioner Scott and Washington Director of Athletics Jen Cohen our current situation. While this is another heartbreaking week for our football program, the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our top priority,” Washington State AD Pat Chun said.

“The Boeing Apple Cup is one of the most sacred rivalries in all of sports and one of the most meaningful days of the year for all Washingtonians. It’s gut-wrenching and disappointing for our student-athletes and coaches as well as those at UW. As we work through the remainder of our schedule, we will continue to communicate with the Pac-12 Conference and UW if any scenario would emerge that would allow us to reschedule the game at a later point in the season.”

There have been several college football games canceled this season, but it especially hurts to see a rivalry game called off.