Watch: Absurd Catch Ruling In Ohio State vs. Tulsa Game

It wasn’t an impressive first half on offense or defense for Ohio State. To make things worse, the Buckeyes weren’t helped out by the officiating either.

Late in the second quarter, OSU cornerback Denzel Burke appeared to make a diving interception of a Tulsa pass. But after the play went to review, it was ruled a completed pass for the Golden Hurricane.

Instead of taking over possession, Ohio State’s defense had to stay on the field a couple of more plays. They eventually forced a punt, but lost field position because of the call.

Looking at the play up close, it is hard to see how the ruling was changed. It never appears as if both players have possession; Burke seems to be the only one to control the football.

Burke always had a hand in there and it was moving when the WR hit the ground. That's an INT (I am not, nor have I ever been a football referee). pic.twitter.com/XcfRNQd5Bm — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) September 18, 2021

This was ruled a catch for Tulsa pic.twitter.com/KVARGfJKUC — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) September 18, 2021

Thankfully, this call didn’t cost the Buckeyes any points. They would eventually move downfield and take a 13-6 lead on a Noah Ruggles field goal. That’s still the score as the second half is about to start.

After two inconsistent performances to start the season, Ohio State has done little so far today to assuage fan concerns. A big second half would go a long way toward doing so.