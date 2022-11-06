Watch: College Football Coach Injured Running Down Sideline

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 16: An Auburn Tigers end zone pylon is shown during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 16, 2013 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Make sure to stretch before running, folks...

A college football coach was injured when he started sprinting down the sideline to call a timeout on Saturday night.

Auburn's Ike Hilliard appeared to pull his hamstring when he sprinted down the sideline.

"The Tigers are in a battle with Mississippi State and the players are leaving it all on the field. Well, so is Hilliard on the sidelines.

As you can see below, both Hilliard and interim head coach Cadillac Williams showed off their speed sprinting down the sideline to call a timeout on Saturday night in Starkville," Saturday Down South wrote.

Yikes!

It's not just players who need to get their muscles loose before a game, apparently.

Auburn went on to lose to Mississippi State, 39-33, in overtime.