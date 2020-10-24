The Spun

Watch: College Football Coach Goes Shirtless After Today’s Win

A Stephen F Austin player makes a catch during a game.STARKVILLE, MS - SEPTEMBER 01: Terian Goree #5 of the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks attempts to catches the ball as Cameron Dantzler #3 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs defends during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Stephen F. Austin equaled last year’s win total with its third win of the season. Head coach Colby Carthel marked the occasion by taking his shirt off.

Carthel, who is in his second season at SFA, returned to the sideline today after missing last week’s game due to coronavirus. By the looks of his postgame celebration, he’s feeling healthy.

SFA beat Abilene Christian 35-32 in overtime this afternoon, and as the players and coaches whooped it up on the sideline following the win, Carthel removed his top.

“This guy was a starting middle linebacker in college, remember what I told you,” the announcer can be heard saying.

Love seeing coaches get fired up like this. Usually, they keep their shirt on, but hey, Carthel has been through a lot lately.

We’re not gonna fault the dude for getting after it. His players clearly loved it as well.

That’s all that matters.


