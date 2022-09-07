Watch: College Football Recruit's Wild Touchdown Going Viral

Muhlenberg twp., PA - August 9: A detail photo of a football on the field. During a Muhlenberg High School Football team heat acclimation practice on the high school practice field in Muhlenberg Township Monday morning August 9, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/Getty Images

Everyone loves a good spin move, and ball carriers are hurdling increasingly more in an attempt to elude defenders.

Jamarion Carroll may have invented the spin hurdle.

During a high school football game, the wide receiver jumped in the air and spun to avoid a tackle. He thwarted off a swarm of defenders and ran all the way to the end zone.

A simple slant turned into a near 90-yard touchdown.

Carroll, a three-star recruit from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas, has verbally committed to join SMU next year. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect received a scholarship offer from five other colleges, including Texas Tech.

The Mustangs have to like what they're seeing from Carroll. They put on their own show when beginning the season with a 48-10 win over North Texas behind 432 passing yards and four touchdowns from Tanner Mordecai.

Perhaps Carroll will make highlight plays on Saturdays starting next year.