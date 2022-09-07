Watch: College Football Recruit's Wild Touchdown Going Viral
Everyone loves a good spin move, and ball carriers are hurdling increasingly more in an attempt to elude defenders.
Jamarion Carroll may have invented the spin hurdle.
During a high school football game, the wide receiver jumped in the air and spun to avoid a tackle. He thwarted off a swarm of defenders and ran all the way to the end zone.
A simple slant turned into a near 90-yard touchdown.
Carroll, a three-star recruit from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas, has verbally committed to join SMU next year. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect received a scholarship offer from five other colleges, including Texas Tech.
The Mustangs have to like what they're seeing from Carroll. They put on their own show when beginning the season with a 48-10 win over North Texas behind 432 passing yards and four touchdowns from Tanner Mordecai.
Perhaps Carroll will make highlight plays on Saturdays starting next year.