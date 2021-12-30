Watch: Gross Moment During The Mayo Bowl On ESPN Today

While not on the same level as the New Year’s Six bowls, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl has cultivated a large cult following among college football fans in recent years.

Duke’s Mayo, the sponsor of the bowl, is involved in more ways than just slapping its logo on the field. For example, the winning coach gets doused in mayonnaise, as opposed to the typical Gatorade bath.

At one point during today’s broadcast, ESPN game analyst Mike Golic Jr. expressed his affinity for mayo in a rather unsettling way, dipping an Oreo in the condiment and eating it on live television.

If you’re not a mayo person, this might be tough to watch. Honestly, even if you do like mayo, this is pretty weird.

I like mayo … on sandwiches and for dipping steak cut french fries in. This? This is revolting. pic.twitter.com/Stwmv3ETtv — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) December 30, 2021

While the mayo had a feature role on TV, the football on the field today in Charlotte has been pretty entertaining. South Carolina came flying out of the gate with touchdown passes of 66 and 69 yards in the first quarter, jumping out to an 18-0 lead over North Carolina.

The Tar Heels have fought back to make it a 32-21 game midway through the fourth quarter. You can watch the action on ESPN.