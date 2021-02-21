Watch: Here’s Jackson State’s First Touchdown Under Deion Sanders

By any metric, Deion Sanders‘ first game as head coach of Jackson State is a resounding success. His Tigers are currently shredding Edward Waters College, winning 37-0 through three quarters. And they look good doing it too.

Jackson State started their scoring frenzy early, with quarterback Jalen Jones shoveling a pass to Warren Newman on an end-around pass from the 6-yard line. Newman broke two tackles ramming his way into the endzone for the Jaguars’ first touchdown of the day.

After that, it became a feeding frenzy for the Jaguars on offense. Jones completed 16 of his first 18 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Kymani Clark went to work on the ground.

Clark had two touchdowns and 90 rushing yards through the first three quarters, averaging over 5.2 yards per carry. But Jones is pretty good on the ground too, adding another 39 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Check out the first touchdown from Jones to Newman:

Granted, Edwards Waters College isn’t exactly Alabama (or even Alabama State). The Tigers are an NAIA program with a school enrollment under 1,000.

So Deion Sanders’ first game as a head coach wasn’t exactly a strong test of his team’s ability.

But next weekend the real challenges begin as the conference schedule opens up. SWAC rival Mississippi Valley State will be visiting Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers will get a bye after that, then play SWAC power Grambling State in their first of two road games.

It’s rare that we get to see football in the spring, but with Deion Sanders running the show, it’s going to be must-see TV.