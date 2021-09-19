Watch: Hilarious College Football Kickoff Return Going Viral

It a lineman’s dream to return kickoffs. One college football defensive lineman got the opportunity and made the most of it on Saturday night.

Missouri State hosted Central Arkansas on Saturday in a match-up of the Bears. Leading 34-30 late in the fourth quarter, Central Arkansas elected to go with a short kickoff to prevent a long return. That allowed a Missouri State lineman to catch the kickoff.

Siale Suliafu, a 6-foot, 295-pound defensive lineman for Missouri State, received the kickoff and immediately bounced his return sideways. He broke a tackle before getting grabbed by the ankle. At that point, the play was basically over. But Suliafu wasn’t ready to give up. The Missouri State defensive lineman refused to go down and shoved off defenders with ease.

It was pretty incredible.

This is the greatest -4 yard return you will ever see in your life. pic.twitter.com/nJScqKyjUE — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 19, 2021

Well done, Siale. That will go down as one of the more impressive negative returns of the college football season.

Better yet, Missouri State went on to win the game 43-34. Quarterback Jason Shelley had 231 yards and one score through the air. Running back Kevon Latulas added 98 yards rushing on 10 carries. Siale Suliafu will be the talk of the day though.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Suliafu’s return goes viral this weekend. He deserves it.

And who knows? Maybe Missouri State will give him some carries near the goal-line in coming weeks. It certainly looks like he’s capable of breaking tackles.