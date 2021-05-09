Watch: Jamie Foxx’s College Football Coach Impersonation Goes Viral

Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx knows his football, and he also knows how to act like people play it. So it should be no surprise that he’s able to absolutely nail an impersonation of a college football coach.

During a recent appearance at Georgia Tech, Foxx offered up an impression of a classic Southern football coach. Over the course of a minute he checks off all of the classic boxes: Talking about family, mimicking football moves, the cliches and telling players how much he loves them.

“Guys, I know all of you, I know where your family’s from,” Foxx said. “I’ve been in your house, but now that you’re on the field, you’re mine… I love all of you guys, but I can’t have all of you on the field, so somebody’s parents is not going to see their son play. You’re not going to have dirt on your jersey, but that’s fine, because I still love you.”

It’s hilariously spot-on, as we’ve come to except from Foxx. The people around him were absolutely adoring the impression too.

Take a look:

Jamie Foxx famously played quarterback Willie Beamer in the movie Any Given Sunday. So he probably studied a lot of college football in preparation for the role.

Foxx is already set to star as Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic. Maybe when he’s done with that project he’ll turn his attention to the latest college football movie.

Would you see a Jamie Foxx movie where he portrays a college football coach?