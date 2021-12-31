Watch: Jim McElwain’s Postgame Bowl Win Celebration Goes Viral

One of the unique traditions of the college football bowl season is postgame celebrations involving the food that serves as the sponsor for the game.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was doused in mayonnaise after his team won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney had Cheez-Its poured on him after beating Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

This afternoon, after Central Michigan took down Washington State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl,, Chippewas head coach Jim McElwain got a Frosted Flakes shower.

“Better than mayonnaise,” CBS Sports game analyst Gary Danielson correctly noted.

The Frosted Flakes belong to Jim McElwain and @CMU_Football!

Central Michigan takes the @TonyTheTigerSB. pic.twitter.com/hleu70Zre8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 31, 2021

In his third season at CMU, McElwain led the Chippewas to a 9-4 record, their best mark in 12 years. He also secured the program’s first bowl victory since 2012.

Not bad work, and he didn’t even have to get drowned in condiments to do it.