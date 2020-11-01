Watch: Michigan State Fan’s Celebratory Video Is Going Viral

Michigan State fans everywhere rejoiced on Saturday as their Spartans took down in-state rival Michigan 27-24.

Arguably an even better performance than the Spartans on the field has come from Michigan State fans on social media. The trolling of the hated rival Wolverines began almost immediately.

One fan’s hilarious video has gone viral.

The Michigan State fan, fully decked out in Spartan gear, copied the “Dreams” TikTok trend that went viral last month. Instead of sipping on cranberry juice though, the fan swigged a water jug labeled “U of M tears” as he cruised down the road listening to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac.

Here’s the original video:

There are certainly some good vibes floating around Spartan Nation right now.

After losing in a shocking upset to Rutgers in their opening game of the season, Michigan State needed a win to feel good about their season moving forward. A win against their arch rival just made it a lot sweeter.

Michigan was 25 point favorites heading into the game, but the Spartans vs. Wolverines rivalry has always been an unpredictable one. Last year Michigan absolutely routed the Spartans 44-10. But, with Saturday’s win in Ann Arbor, Michigan State has taken three of the last four games played in the Big House.

Though the games may be unpredictable, one thing will always be constant. The pettiness is always going to be there between these rival fans.