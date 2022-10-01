Watch: Player Appears To Flirt With Cheerleader During Game

MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on September 18, 2014 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Sometimes during the course of a football game, you have to make sure you stop and have some fun.

Life is good right now for the Kansas State Wildcats. They're 4-1 and ranked in the top 25 and just took down Texas Tech 37-28.

During the game, KSU defensive back Kobe Savage decided it was time to shoot his shot with a Texas Tech cheerleader after he made a play.

In the clip below, you can see Savage appear to blow a kiss at the cheerleader in the back of the end zone.

Wonder what that quick convo between the two of them was like.

Savage had an excellent day on the field, leading the Wildcats in tackles with nine and adding a forced fumble. Hey, when you do your job like that and you win, the coach probably won't mind you trying to get to know one of the opposing cheerleaders during the game.

Ranked 25th entering the weekend, Kansas State should move up a few notches in tomorrow's polls.

They have a touch game ahead of them next weekend at Iowa State.