Watch: The First Touchdown Of Bowl Season Was Awesome

Bowl season snuck up on us this year, but it entered with a bang. Appalachian State scored the first bowl game touchdown on a trick play.

Malik Williams, one of App State’s top wide receivers, opened the scoring against North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl with a nice toss to Henry Pearson on a double pass.

The score covered 22 yards and put the Mountaineers up 7-0 early in the first quarter. App State has since tacked on a second touchdown and leads 14-0.

🚨 Now THAT is how you start bowl season 🚨 pic.twitter.com/hGrzPVOkcW — ESPN (@espn) December 21, 2020

A win this afternoon by the Mountaineers would push their final record to 9-3 overall. North Texas, meanwhile, needs to register a comeback win in order to finish at .500.

You can catch the rest of the Myrtle Beach Bowl on ESPN.

Meanwhile, we will have our The Spun staff picks for bowl season out later today.