Watch: Things Got Awkward During LSU vs. Alabama Broadcast

Had LSU not pulled off a 32-31 victory over Alabama, the college football world would have spent days discussing a controversial call.

The Crimson Tide received a fresh set of downs when officials called the Tigers for pass inference on a fourth-and-goal in overtime. LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo appeared to narrowly tip the ball, which would have negated the penalty, but a booth review maintained the original decision.

As the officials looked over the crucial call, ESPN's broadcasters debated whether Wingo tipped the Bryce Young pass.

Officiating expert Bill Lemonnier sounded steadfast in his belief that Wingo's finger grazed the ball. Via Awful Announcing, Chris Fowler and Kirk were far less certain.

"You said it like it's a given," Herbstreit said. "I'm like, what are you talking about?"

"Are you positive you can see that's tipped?" Fowler asked.

The officials didn't share Lemonnier's confidence. The call stood, and Alabama capitalized with a Roydell Williams touchdown run to take the lead.

However, the Tigers made it a moot point when Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown on their ensuing drive's first play. Rather than attempting to tie the game with an extra point, LSU set the Baton Rouge crowd home happy with a gutsy two-point conversion.

Conspiracy theorists would have had a field day with the tip debate had the Crimson Tide prevailed. Alabama and LSU are instead both 7-2 following Saturday night's thrilling game.