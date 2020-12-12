Watch: Urban Meyer Had A Tough Time On TV This Morning

Urban Meyer will go down as one of the great college football coaches of all time thanks to this three national titles – at two different programs.

However, even the greatest from their respective fields can struggle at times when they’re forced into a new role. Meyer was no exception this morning.

In a pre-taped segment, the former Ohio state coach was set to break down the disparity between the “haves” and “have nots” of the college football world.

Unfortunately for Meyer, the segment didn’t exactly go as planned. The longtime college football head coach struggled to find the right words to express what he wanted to.

Even he noticed that it wasn’t going well, saying his mistakes were going to be on the blooper reel. Well, FOX Sports obliged and made Meyer his very own blooper reel to start the show.

Check it out.

Of course, we can’t fault Meyer too much here. He’s new to the broadcasting world and obviously still needs a few reps every now and then.

Overall, Meyer’s transition to the analyst side of the game has gone very well. The three-time national champion clearly knows the game and has delivered that information to the viewer with glowing reviews.

Even the best need to be shown their mistakes at times, though.