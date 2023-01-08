Way-Too-Early College Football Preseason Top 25 Released

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 26: Bulldog cheerleaders perform before the Saturday afternoon college football game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 26, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One game remains in the 2022 college football season.

Monday night, No. 1 Georgia will face No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. It should be a fun one.

But what about next season?

College football writer Brett McMurphy has already released his way-too-early 2023 preseason top 25 poll.

Georgia Alabama Michigan Florida State Ohio State LSU Penn State Washington Clemson Oregon

Florida State at No. 4 is the only real surprise here. It feels like that's a bit high for the Seminoles.

But perhaps Mike Norvell's program will live up to the hype in 2023.

The college football regular season will be here before we know it, that's for sure.