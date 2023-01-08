Way-Too-Early College Football Preseason Top 25 Released
One game remains in the 2022 college football season.
Monday night, No. 1 Georgia will face No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. It should be a fun one.
But what about next season?
College football writer Brett McMurphy has already released his way-too-early 2023 preseason top 25 poll.
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Penn State
- Washington
- Clemson
- Oregon
Florida State at No. 4 is the only real surprise here. It feels like that's a bit high for the Seminoles.
But perhaps Mike Norvell's program will live up to the hype in 2023.
The college football regular season will be here before we know it, that's for sure.