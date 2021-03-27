FCS Game Ends On Incredible 55-Yard Hail Mary

College football in the spring? We think we can get used to it. The Weber State Wildcats stunned the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks with a last-second Hail Mary on Saturday.

Weber State started the season 2-0 with wins over Idaho State and UC Davis, earning recognition as the No. 3 team at the FCS level. On Saturday, the Wildcats hosted Northern Arizona, which was 1-1 on the season so far.

The Lumberjacks gave the Wildcats all they could handle this afternoon. NAU running back Keondrae Wudtee scored on a one-yard touchdown run to put his team up 23-22 with just 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

On the ensuing Weber State possession, Wildcats quarterback Randall Johnson heaved a 55-yard-plus prayer into the end-zone – the prayer was miraculously answered. Tight end Justin Moore out-muscled nearby NAU defenders, hauling in the pass to win the game with no time remaining.

Take a look.

Here’s another look at the incredible Hail Mary.

It’s safe to say Weber State is enjoying the big win. The Wildcats took part in some postgame celebrations following the nail-biter.

We may have to start watching more FCS football. It doesn’t get much better than Weber State’s game-winning touchdown.

Ironically, Northern Arizona was on the winning end of a last-second touchdown just a month ago. The Lumberjacks beat Southern Utah with a touchdown pass with no time remaining to win 34-33 on Feb. 27.

[Weber State]