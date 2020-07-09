There are still plenty of concerns regarding the 2020 college football season and whether it’ll actually happen. Nonetheless, the betting lines for every Week 1 matchup of the upcoming season have been released.

Betting lines are always subject to change, and it’s certainly possible these lines could become irrelevant depending on if the NCAA postpones the start of the season. Regardless, let’s take a look at the most notable spreads at the moment.

Ohio State is favored by the most points out of any team in Week 1, as Ryan Day’s crew is a 52-point favorite over Bowling Green. The spread between Clemson and Georgia Tech is large as well, as the reigning ACC champions are favored by 29 points.

The Alabama-USC matchup is arguably the best one Week 1 has to offer. That being said, the Crimson Tide are favored by two touchdowns over the Trojans.

Navy and Notre Dame should put on an exciting show for college football fans – if the season begins on time. The Fighting Irish are favored by 11 points.

Check out every betting line for Week 1 here:

College Football 🏈

Season Openers & Week 1 Opening limits: $1K sides/$500 totals (limit bump coming next week) pic.twitter.com/K7KwUHJSCv — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) July 9, 2020

The NCAA is going to have to make a final call very soon on whether or not Week 1 will happen at the start of September.

Recently, the Ivy League decided to cancel sports for this fall. It’s unclear if other conferences will do the same.

Which matchup in Week 1 are you most excited about?