Week 10 AP Poll Top 25 Features A Tie Near The Top

The new college football AP top 25 has been released, and the biggest change is at No. 2.

No longer is Ohio State in sole possession of the second overall ranking. Instead, the Buckeyes are now tied with Tennessee, making this week's Georgia-Tennessee showdown technically a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2.

The rest of the top 10 remains largely unchanged, with USC moving up from tenth to ninth and UCLA sliding in at No. 10 after Wake Forest's loss to Louisville.

Georgia Ohio State/Tennessee Ohio State/Tennessee Michigan Clemson Alabama TCU Oregon USC UCLA Ole Miss Utah Kansas State Illinois LSU Penn State North Carolina Oklahoma State Tulane Wake Forest NC State Syracuse Liberty Oregon State UCF

The upcoming Week 10 slate is highlighted by two games: Georgia-Tennessee and Alabama-LSU.

The Bulldogs and Vols will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, while the No. 6 Crimson Tide and 15th-ranked Tigers will get underway at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.