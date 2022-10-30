Skip to main content
Week 10 AP Poll Top 25 Features A Tie Near The Top

A high end zone view of the field at Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 06: A general view of the Tennessee Volunteers taking the field before the start of their game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium on October 6, 2007 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The new college football AP top 25 has been released, and the biggest change is at No. 2.

No longer is Ohio State in sole possession of the second overall ranking. Instead, the Buckeyes are now tied with Tennessee, making this week's Georgia-Tennessee showdown technically a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2.

The rest of the top 10 remains largely unchanged, with USC moving up from tenth to ninth and UCLA sliding in at No. 10 after Wake Forest's loss to Louisville.

The full AP top 25 can be found here.

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State/Tennessee
  3. Ohio State/Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. TCU
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. UCLA
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Utah
  13. Kansas State
  14. Illinois
  15. LSU
  16. Penn State
  17. North Carolina
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Tulane
  20. Wake Forest
  21. NC State
  22. Syracuse
  23. Liberty
  24. Oregon State
  25. UCF

You can also find this week's Coaches Poll here.

The upcoming Week 10 slate is highlighted by two games: Georgia-Tennessee and Alabama-LSU.

The Bulldogs and Vols will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, while the No. 6 Crimson Tide and 15th-ranked Tigers will get underway at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. 