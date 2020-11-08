College football fans saw one of the season’s most exciting days this weekend. After Saturday night’s game between Notre Dame and Clemson, a big shake-up was expected at the top of the rankings.

With a new week and new results, it’s time for a new edition of the Amway Coaches’ Poll.

Here’s a look at the full rankings:

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Florida Texas A&M Cincinnati BYU Miami Indiana Georgia Oregon Oklahoma State Wisconsin Marshall Iowa State Coastal Carolina Oklahoma SMU USC Auburn Liberty Northwestern Texas Army

The Crimson Tide take over the No. 1 spot, despite being on bye in Week 10. Notre Dame moves to No. 2 after a double overtime win at home against Clemson, who fell to No. 4. Ohio State stays at No. 3 after a easy win over Rutgers.

Florida climbed a few spots to No. 5 after upsetting the former fifth team in the country in Georgia. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs fell down to No. 11.

Texas A&M, Cincinnati, BYU, Miami, and Indiana round out the top-10.

A few teams made their first appearance in the 2020 poll. Liberty clocked in at No. 22, after a wild win against Virginia Tech. Northwestern moved up to No. 23 after beating Nebraska 21-13.

Boise State, North Carolina and Michigan fell out of the rankings on Sunday.