College football fans saw one of the season’s most exciting days this weekend. After Saturday night’s game between Notre Dame and Clemson, a big shake-up was expected at the top of the rankings.
With a new week and new results, it’s time for a new edition of the Amway Coaches’ Poll.
Here’s a look at the full rankings:
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Florida
- Texas A&M
- Cincinnati
- BYU
- Miami
- Indiana
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- Wisconsin
- Marshall
- Iowa State
- Coastal Carolina
- Oklahoma
- SMU
- USC
- Auburn
- Liberty
- Northwestern
- Texas
- Army
#Alabama is No. 1 in the Amway Coaches Poll after Clemson's loss.
1. Alabama (55 first-place votes)
2. Notre Dame (4)
3. Ohio State (3)
4. Clemson
5. Florida
6. Texas A&M
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami
10. Indiana
—
11. Georgia
21. Auburn
— Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) November 8, 2020
The Crimson Tide take over the No. 1 spot, despite being on bye in Week 10. Notre Dame moves to No. 2 after a double overtime win at home against Clemson, who fell to No. 4. Ohio State stays at No. 3 after a easy win over Rutgers.
Florida climbed a few spots to No. 5 after upsetting the former fifth team in the country in Georgia. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs fell down to No. 11.
Texas A&M, Cincinnati, BYU, Miami, and Indiana round out the top-10.
A few teams made their first appearance in the 2020 poll. Liberty clocked in at No. 22, after a wild win against Virginia Tech. Northwestern moved up to No. 23 after beating Nebraska 21-13.
Boise State, North Carolina and Michigan fell out of the rankings on Sunday.