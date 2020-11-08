The Spun

The Week 10 Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Has Been Released

Ian Book looks on as Notre Dames faces Clemson in the College Football Playoff.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

College football fans saw one of the season’s most exciting days this weekend. After Saturday night’s game between Notre Dame and Clemson, a big shake-up was expected at the top of the rankings.

With a new week and new results, it’s time for a new edition of the Amway Coaches’ Poll.

Here’s a look at the full rankings:

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Florida
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Cincinnati
  8. BYU
  9. Miami
  10. Indiana
  11. Georgia
  12. Oregon
  13. Oklahoma State
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Marshall
  16. Iowa State
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. Oklahoma
  19. SMU
  20. USC
  21. Auburn
  22. Liberty
  23. Northwestern
  24. Texas
  25. Army

The Crimson Tide take over the No. 1 spot, despite being on bye in Week 10. Notre Dame moves to No. 2 after a double overtime win at home against Clemson, who fell to No. 4. Ohio State stays at No. 3 after a easy win over Rutgers.

Florida climbed a few spots to No. 5 after upsetting the former fifth team in the country in Georgia. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs fell down to No. 11.

Texas A&M, Cincinnati, BYU, Miami, and Indiana round out the top-10.

A few teams made their first appearance in the 2020 poll. Liberty clocked in at No. 22, after a wild win against Virginia Tech. Northwestern moved up to No. 23 after beating Nebraska 21-13.

Boise State, North Carolina and Michigan fell out of the rankings on Sunday.


