Week 10 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released



INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) throws the football during the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Week 10 Coaches' Poll top 25 has been released on Sunday afternoon. 

Georgia remains at No. 1, while Ohio State comes in at No. 2 and Tennessee at No. 3.

Here's the full top 25:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Alabama
  6. Clemson
  7. TCU
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. Ole Miss
  11. UCLA
  12. Utah
  13. Illinois
  14. Kansas State
  15. UNC
  16. Penn State
  17. LSU
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Wake Forest
  20. NC State
  21. Tulane
  22. Syracuse
  23. Liberty
  24. Kentucky
  25. UCF

The new AP Poll top 25 will come out later on Sunday afternoon, with the first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings out next month.

It's shaping up to be a big November.