Week 10 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released
Following the ninth weekend of the 2022 college football regular season, the Amway Coaches' Poll top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon.
Georgia remains at No. 1, while Ohio State comes in at No. 2 and Tennessee at No. 3.
Here's the full top 25:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Michigan
- Alabama
- Clemson
- TCU
- Oregon
- USC
- Ole Miss
- UCLA
- Utah
- Illinois
- Kansas State
- UNC
- Penn State
- LSU
- Oklahoma State
- Wake Forest
- NC State
- Tulane
- Syracuse
- Liberty
- Kentucky
- UCF
The new AP Poll top 25 will come out later on Sunday afternoon, with the first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings out next month.
It's shaping up to be a big November.