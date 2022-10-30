Week 10 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) throws the football during the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Week 10 Coaches' Poll top 25 has been released on Sunday afternoon.

Following the ninth weekend of the 2022 college football regular season, the Amway Coaches' Poll top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon.

Georgia remains at No. 1, while Ohio State comes in at No. 2 and Tennessee at No. 3.

Here's the full top 25:

Georgia Ohio State Tennessee Michigan Alabama Clemson TCU Oregon USC Ole Miss UCLA Utah Illinois Kansas State UNC Penn State LSU Oklahoma State Wake Forest NC State Tulane Syracuse Liberty Kentucky UCF

The new AP Poll top 25 will come out later on Sunday afternoon, with the first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings out next month.

It's shaping up to be a big November.