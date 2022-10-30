ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks
Week 9 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books.
The ninth weekend of the 2022 college football season featured some notable results, including Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee, among other teams, continuing to look like College Football Playoff frontrunners.
ESPN's college football experts have updated their picks following Week 9.
Here's who ESPN has making it right now.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Tennessee 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State. 4. Alabama
Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan
Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan
David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Tennessee 3. Georgia 4. Clemson
Chris Low: 1. Tennessee 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State 4. Oregon
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Tennessee 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Michigan
Alex Scarborough: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan
Mark Schlabach: 1. Tennessee 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Oregon
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Tennessee 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan
Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan
As you can see, there's some disagreement at No. 1, with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee all getting votes.
But the top four is pretty unanimous for now.