ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images) Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

Week 9 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books.

The ninth weekend of the 2022 college football season featured some notable results, including Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee, among other teams, continuing to look like College Football Playoff frontrunners.

ESPN's college football experts have updated their picks following Week 9.

Here's who ESPN has making it right now.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Tennessee 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State. 4. Alabama

Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan

Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan

David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Tennessee 3. Georgia 4. Clemson

Chris Low: 1. Tennessee 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State 4. Oregon

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Tennessee 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Michigan

Alex Scarborough: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan

Mark Schlabach: 1. Tennessee 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Oregon

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Tennessee 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan

Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan

As you can see, there's some disagreement at No. 1, with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee all getting votes.

But the top four is pretty unanimous for now.