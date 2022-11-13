Week 12 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released
The Week 12 Coaches' Poll top 25 is here.
Saturday didn't feature too many crazy results in the college football world, as the country's typical teams continued to hold strong, but the Amway Coaches' Poll top 25 has still been updated.
Here's the latest look at college football's top 25 teams.
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- Tennessee
- USC
- LSU
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Utah
- North Carolina
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Washington
- UCLA
- Kansas State
- UCF
- Notre Dame
- Florida State
- Cincinnati
- Tulane
- Coastal Carolina
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
The official top 25 poll, the College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 rankings, will come out on Tuesday evening.
It'll be interesting to see if the selection committee decides to switch anything up at the top of the poll.
