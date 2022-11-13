Skip to main content
Week 12 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Week 12 Coaches' Poll top 25 is here.

Saturday didn't feature too many crazy results in the college football world, as the country's typical teams continued to hold strong, but the Amway Coaches' Poll top 25 has still been updated.

Here's the latest look at college football's top 25 teams.

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. USC
  7. LSU
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. North Carolina
  12. Penn State
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. UCLA
  17. Kansas State
  18. UCF
  19. Notre Dame
  20. Florida State
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Tulane
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. NC State

The official top 25 poll, the College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 rankings, will come out on Tuesday evening.

It'll be interesting to see if the selection committee decides to switch anything up at the top of the poll.

The selection committee rankings will come out Tuesday night.