Week 12 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Week 12 Coaches' Poll top 25 is here.

Saturday didn't feature too many crazy results in the college football world, as the country's typical teams continued to hold strong, but the Amway Coaches' Poll top 25 has still been updated.

Here's the latest look at college football's top 25 teams.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee USC LSU Alabama Clemson Utah North Carolina Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Washington UCLA Kansas State UCF Notre Dame Florida State Cincinnati Tulane Coastal Carolina Oklahoma State NC State

The official top 25 poll, the College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 rankings, will come out on Tuesday evening.

It'll be interesting to see if the selection committee decides to switch anything up at the top of the poll.

