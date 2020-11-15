Well that didn’t take long, unfortunately. We’re less than 24 removed from Week 11 and a Week 12 game has already been canceled.

Tuesday’s #MACtion game between Ohio and Miami (OH) is being canceled. Per the announcement, Ohio University is dealing with “COVID issues.”

Week 11 saw a dozen college football games suspended due to COVID-19 issues at various programs. Some of those games are simply being postponed, but most of them are being canceled outright.

The MAC was one of the last conferences to return to action after initially canceling their season during the 2020 offseason. To date, none of the games from the first two weeks have been canceled.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the country, and hitting the midwest especially hard. The MAC isn’t the only conference affected.

The Pac-12 has since announced that one of its Week 12 games – Arizona State at Colorado – is also canceled.

Statement regarding Arizona State at Colorado #Pac12FB game, previously scheduled for Nov. 21: pic.twitter.com/RAeL7BsnAs — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 15, 2020

There have reportedly been at least 100,000 new cases every day since early-November. Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio – home to the majority of MAC teams – have each experienced at least 60,000 new cases over the past two weeks.

Of course, colleges have not been immune to the spread of the dangerous virus. Just about every major school across the country has their own cases that they’re dealing with.

Ultimately, the 2020 college football season will end with some very uneven schedules and a lot of chaos in determining who plays in the postseason.

But so long as the conferences continue to exercise an abundance of caution, they can at least stop things from getting worse.