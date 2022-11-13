Predicting The New College Football Playoff Top 10 Rankings

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another weekend of college football is in the books.

Week 11 of the 2022 college football regular season didn't feature too much craziness, though teams like Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU continued to march toward the College Football Playoff.

Tuesday night, the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out.

Who's going to come in ranked inside the top 10?

Here's our prediction for what the rankings will look like come Tuesday night.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee LSU USC Alabama Clemson Utah

Oregon falls out of the College Football Playoff top 10 rankings, following the Ducks' upset loss on Saturday.

The official new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out on Tuesday night.

What do you think they'll look like?