Predicting The New College Football Playoff Top 10 Rankings
Another weekend of college football is in the books.
Week 11 of the 2022 college football regular season didn't feature too much craziness, though teams like Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU continued to march toward the College Football Playoff.
Tuesday night, the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out.
Who's going to come in ranked inside the top 10?
Here's our prediction for what the rankings will look like come Tuesday night.
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- Tennessee
- LSU
- USC
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Utah
Oregon falls out of the College Football Playoff top 10 rankings, following the Ducks' upset loss on Saturday.
The official new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out on Tuesday night.
What do you think they'll look like?