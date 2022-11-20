ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

One regular season week remains in the 2022 college football year.

On Saturday, the second-to-last regular season games of the 2022 season were played, with some notable upsets taking place, highlighted by South Carolina's thumping of Tennessee.

There were some near-upsets, too, with Ohio State and Michigan nearly falling one week before "The Game." But the Buckeyes and the Wolverines were both able to hold on.

ESPN's Football Power Index has since updated its rankings heading into the final week of the season.

Here's the Top 25 from ESPN's Football Power Index:

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Michigan Texas Tennessee Penn State Utah Clemson LSU Florida State Kansas State Oregon USC TCU Notre Dame Ole Miss Mississippi State Baylor Louisville Minnesota Washington Oregon Oklahoma Wisconsin

The new AP Poll and Coaches' Poll top 25s will be out later on Sunday afternoon.

The next College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 will come out on Tuesday night.