Skip to main content
189
New Articles

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

One regular season week remains in the 2022 college football year.

On Saturday, the second-to-last regular season games of the 2022 season were played, with some notable upsets taking place, highlighted by South Carolina's thumping of Tennessee.

There were some near-upsets, too, with Ohio State and Michigan nearly falling one week before "The Game." But the Buckeyes and the Wolverines were both able to hold on.

ESPN's Football Power Index has since updated its rankings heading into the final week of the season.

Here's the Top 25 from ESPN's Football Power Index:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Michigan
  5. Texas
  6. Tennessee
  7. Penn State
  8. Utah
  9. Clemson
  10. LSU
  11. Florida State
  12. Kansas State
  13. Oregon
  14. USC
  15. TCU
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Baylor
  20. Louisville
  21. Minnesota
  22. Washington
  23. Oregon
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Wisconsin

The new AP Poll and Coaches' Poll top 25s will be out later on Sunday afternoon.

The next College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 will come out on Tuesday night.