Week 13 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with C.J. Stroud #7 against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The final week of the 2022 college football regular season has arrived. 

On Sunday afternoon, the Week 12 Coaches' Poll top 25 was released. 

There's been some movement up top, following Tennessee's upset loss to South Carolina.

Here's the complete top 25:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. USC
  6. LSU
  7. Alabama
  8. Clemson
  9. Oregon
  10. Penn State
  11. Tennessee
  12. Washington
  13. Kansas State
  14. Utah
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Florida State
  17. UNC
  18. UCLA
  19. Ole Miss
  20. Tulane
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Oregon State
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Texas
  25. Texas San-Antonio

The official College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out on Tuesday night.

