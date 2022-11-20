Week 13 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released
The final week of the 2022 college football regular season has arrived.
On Sunday afternoon, the Week 12 Coaches' Poll top 25 was released.
There's been some movement up top, following Tennessee's upset loss to South Carolina.
Here's the complete top 25:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- USC
- LSU
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Washington
- Kansas State
- Utah
- Notre Dame
- Florida State
- UNC
- UCLA
- Ole Miss
- Tulane
- Cincinnati
- Oregon State
- Coastal Carolina
- Texas
- Texas San-Antonio
The official College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out on Tuesday night.
