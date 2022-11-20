Week 13 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with C.J. Stroud #7 against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The final week of the 2022 college football regular season has arrived.

On Sunday afternoon, the Week 12 Coaches' Poll top 25 was released.

There's been some movement up top, following Tennessee's upset loss to South Carolina.

Here's the complete top 25:

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU USC LSU Alabama Clemson Oregon Penn State Tennessee Washington Kansas State Utah Notre Dame Florida State UNC UCLA Ole Miss Tulane Cincinnati Oregon State Coastal Carolina Texas Texas San-Antonio

The official College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out on Tuesday night.

