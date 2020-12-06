The lack of ultra-compelling games in college football Week 14 didn’t lead to the lack of drama we thought it would. There were huge upsets across the country that have turned the newly-released Coaches’ Poll top 25 on its head.

We have to start the conversation with Indiana, who stunned Wisconsin at Camp Randall for their first win over the Badgers since 2002. No Big Ten team has more victories than the Hoosiers this year, and their top-10 ranking is well-deserved.

But while Indiana is flying high, BYU were humbled in a big way against Coastal Carolina. The Cougars’ high-octane offense was finally humbled in a 22-17 loss, dropping them out of the top-10 in this poll, and possibly from the top-25 altogether in other polls.

Outside of BYU and Indiana, we saw teams like Iowa, UNC, Colorado, Texas and NC State move up by five spots or more after some big wins. By contrast, Wisconsin fell six spots due to their big loss. But at least the Badgers didn’t fall off the list altogether unlike a handful of teams.

Here is the full Coaches’ Poll top 25:

Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Ohio State Texas A&M Florida Cincinnati Miami Indiana Georgia Iowa State Oklahoma Coastal Carolina Northwestern USC BYU UL-Lafayette Iowa Tulsa UNC Liberty Colorado Texas NC State Wisconsin

A whole bunch of teams dropped off the list entirely due to big losses this week.

Washington, Oregon and Oklahoma State all suffered losses that have ended their New Year’s Six hopes. Marshall was dumped from the list entirely after losing their unbeaten record in a stunning loss to Rice.

In Week 15 we’re going to get a bunch of top-25 matchups (pandemic permitting of course). Wisconsin-Iowa, Cincinnati-Tulsa and Miami-UNC are all on the schedule this week.

After a week like we just had, Week 15 has a lot of pressure to match that kind of drama.