Week 14 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

Jim Harbaugh walking onto the field during a football game.

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on from the sideline while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Week 14 Coaches' Poll top 25 is here.

On Sunday afternoon, the latest Coaches' Poll top 25 was released, following an eventful slate of games on Saturday.

The final weekend of the college football regular season featured Michigan beating Ohio State, Alabama topping Auburn, Ole Miss losing to Mississippi State and USC and TCU keeping up pace for the playoff.

Sunday afternoon, the Coaches' Poll top 25 was updated. Here's the latest top 25 rankings:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. USC
  5. Ohio State
  6. Alabama
  7. Penn State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Washington
  10. Kansas State
  11. Clemson
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Florida State
  15. Oregon
  16. Oregon State
  17. UCLA
  18. Tulane
  19. Notre Dame
  20. South Carolina
  21. Texas
  22. North Carolina
  23. Central Florida
  24. Texas-San Antonio
  25. Mississippi State

The official top 25 rankings, set by the College Football Playoff selection committee, will be released on Tuesday evening.

If Ohio State is still No. 5 in that one, the Buckeyes could still be alive for the College Football Playoff.

Of course, they will need one of TCU or USC to lose their conference championship game next weekend.