Week 14 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on from the sideline while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Week 14 Coaches' Poll top 25 is here.

On Sunday afternoon, the latest Coaches' Poll top 25 was released, following an eventful slate of games on Saturday.

The final weekend of the college football regular season featured Michigan beating Ohio State, Alabama topping Auburn, Ole Miss losing to Mississippi State and USC and TCU keeping up pace for the playoff.

Sunday afternoon, the Coaches' Poll top 25 was updated. Here's the latest top 25 rankings:

Georgia Michigan TCU USC Ohio State Alabama Penn State Tennessee Washington Kansas State Clemson Utah LSU Florida State Oregon Oregon State UCLA Tulane Notre Dame South Carolina Texas North Carolina Central Florida Texas-San Antonio Mississippi State

The official top 25 rankings, set by the College Football Playoff selection committee, will be released on Tuesday evening.

If Ohio State is still No. 5 in that one, the Buckeyes could still be alive for the College Football Playoff.

Of course, they will need one of TCU or USC to lose their conference championship game next weekend.