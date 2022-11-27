Week 14 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released
The Week 14 Coaches' Poll top 25 is here.
On Sunday afternoon, the latest Coaches' Poll top 25 was released, following an eventful slate of games on Saturday.
The final weekend of the college football regular season featured Michigan beating Ohio State, Alabama topping Auburn, Ole Miss losing to Mississippi State and USC and TCU keeping up pace for the playoff.
Sunday afternoon, the Coaches' Poll top 25 was updated. Here's the latest top 25 rankings:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- TCU
- USC
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Washington
- Kansas State
- Clemson
- Utah
- LSU
- Florida State
- Oregon
- Oregon State
- UCLA
- Tulane
- Notre Dame
- South Carolina
- Texas
- North Carolina
- Central Florida
- Texas-San Antonio
- Mississippi State
The official top 25 rankings, set by the College Football Playoff selection committee, will be released on Tuesday evening.
If Ohio State is still No. 5 in that one, the Buckeyes could still be alive for the College Football Playoff.
Of course, they will need one of TCU or USC to lose their conference championship game next weekend.