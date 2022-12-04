Week 15 College Football AP Poll Top 25 Released
The final Associated Press college football top 25 poll of the regular season is out.
Sunday morning, the final AP Poll top 25 was released, ahead of the College Football Playoff rankings.
There are no real surprises at the top of the rankings on Sunday morning.
- Georgia
- Michigan
- TCU
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Utah
- USC
- Penn State
- Clemson
- Kansas State
- Washington
- Florida State
- Tulane
- Oregon
- LSU
- Oregon State
- UCLA
- Notre Dame
- South Carolina
- Texas
- UTSA
- Troy
- Mississippi State
- NC State
The final College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be released at the top of the hour on ESPN.
At this point, the only real debates are if Ohio State will be the No. 3 seed or the No. 4 seed, and if Alabama can somehow squeak into the field.
We'll find out at noon E.T. on ESPN.