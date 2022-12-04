Skip to main content
68
New Articles

Week 15 College Football AP Poll Top 25 Released

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn celebrates a rushing touchdown.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 04: Deuce Vaughn #22 of the Kansas State Wildcats celebrates a rushing touchdown during the second half of the TaxAct Texas Bowl against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium on January 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The final Associated Press college football top 25 poll of the regular season is out.

Sunday morning, the final AP Poll top 25 was released, ahead of the College Football Playoff rankings.

There are no real surprises at the top of the rankings on Sunday morning.

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Utah
  8. USC
  9. Penn State
  10. Clemson
  11. Kansas State
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Tulane
  15. Oregon
  16. LSU
  17. Oregon State
  18. UCLA
  19. Notre Dame
  20. South Carolina
  21. Texas
  22. UTSA
  23. Troy
  24. Mississippi State
  25. NC State

The final College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be released at the top of the hour on ESPN.

At this point, the only real debates are if Ohio State will be the No. 3 seed or the No. 4 seed, and if Alabama can somehow squeak into the field.

We'll find out at noon E.T. on ESPN.