Week 15 College Football AP Poll Top 25 Released

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 04: Deuce Vaughn #22 of the Kansas State Wildcats celebrates a rushing touchdown during the second half of the TaxAct Texas Bowl against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium on January 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The final Associated Press college football top 25 poll of the regular season is out.

Sunday morning, the final AP Poll top 25 was released, ahead of the College Football Playoff rankings.

There are no real surprises at the top of the rankings on Sunday morning.

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Utah USC Penn State Clemson Kansas State Washington Florida State Tulane Oregon LSU Oregon State UCLA Notre Dame South Carolina Texas UTSA Troy Mississippi State NC State

The final College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be released at the top of the hour on ESPN.

At this point, the only real debates are if Ohio State will be the No. 3 seed or the No. 4 seed, and if Alabama can somehow squeak into the field.

We'll find out at noon E.T. on ESPN.